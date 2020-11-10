Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Preview

By Michael Reichlin

This week’s live edition of AEW Dynamite will feature plenty of fallout from Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. The following is an updated preview for Wednesday’s broadcast:

  • Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix. This is a rematch from their recent battle in the opening round of the AEW World title eliminator tournament.
  • MJF and Wardlow will be officially inducted into Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle.
  • The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher & The Blade in a Bunkhouse Match
  • Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears. This match was originally scheduled for last week’s Dynamite, but was postponed after Scorpio Sky exposed to someone with COVID-19.
  • Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet
  • FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

Plus, we will hear from new AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, who lost the TNT Championship to Darby Allin at Full Gear.

D-Von Dudley’s Twin Sons To Debut On AEW Dark Tuesday Night

