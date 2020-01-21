Match Announced For WWE Worlds Collide Pre-Show

A new match has been announced for the WWE Worlds Collide event.

On Tuesday, WWE confirmed that Mia Yim will battle NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray on the pre-show of this event. This will be a non-title match.

WWE presents the Worlds Collide event on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE Worlds Collide Card

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Imperium (WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) – Eight-Man Tag Team Match

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm

Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks – Fatal 4-Way Match

DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) – Tag Team Match

Mia Yim vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray – Non-Title Match (Pre-Show)

What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.