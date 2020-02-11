Match Involving AJ Styles Set For WWE Super ShowDown

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown PPV.

On Monday’s episode of RAW, it was announced that United States Champion Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, R-Truth, and Rusev will battle in a Gauntlet Match to earn the right to receive the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy.

It’s possible that WWE could add more stars to this contest. This also means that Styles is cleared or will be cleared come the day of the show after suffering a shoulder injury at the Royal Rumble.

WWE presents the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium that will air on the WWE Network. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE Super ShowDown Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. John Morrison & The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin – Steel Cage Match

Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match: Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev

What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.