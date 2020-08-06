Former WWE Champion Makes AEW In-Ring Debut On Dynamite (Video)

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw the in-ring debut of Matt Cardona, better known to WWE fans as the former US Champion Zack Ryder.

The former WWE star teamed up with the TNT Champion Cody to face John Silver and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, after setting up this tag team match during his debut for the promotion last week.

The match was won by the faces and Cardona picked up the victory for his team after hitting his finisher Radio Silence on Reynolds. You can catch a glimpse of the bout in the photos and videos below:

Now THIS is what we've been waiting for @TheMattCardona ? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oOazUdrYZ7 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 6, 2020

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE@TheMattCardona gives his thoughts on his AEW in-ring debut and where he sees himself in the future.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/6aRTlJIHxb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020

WWE released Zack Ryder from his WWE contract in April earlier this year as part of the coronavirus budget cuts, which marked the end of Ryder’s 15-year long stint with the company.

There had been a lot of talks of where the former WWE star will end up after his release. He finally showed up in AEW as Matt Cardona during last week’s episode of Dynamite where he saved Cody from an attack of Alex and John.

Though Cardona’s himself has confirmed that he is currently on a short term deal with the company and while he has said that he plans to stay with the promotion, we will have to see what the future brings for the newest AEW star.