Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Matt Cardona Names AEW Stars He Wants To Face

Cardona says he has made a list of people he wants to face

By Anutosh Bajpai
Matt Cardona
Matt Cardona (Photo: AEW)

While Matt Cardona does not have an active contract with AEW at the movement, he is hopeful about making a return to the company and the former WWE star recently revealed the names from AEW roster which he wants to face.

The former US Champion recently joined Pro Wrestling Junkies for a virtual Q & A where he talked about things like how his AEW deal came to be, what he wants to do in future and more.

Talking about AEW, Cardona revealed the names from the promotion he wants to face, mentioning people like Chris Jericho and Darby Allin:

“There’s so many people, I made a list and I don’t want to leave people off by accident. I look at it like I look at wrestling toys, you know? There’s just so many that I want to play with.

Whether it’s guys that I’ve wrestled before, like Brodie Lee or Cody or Jericho.” said Matt Cardona. “There’s so many that I haven’t wrestled before, like Darby Allin, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. I’m already forgetting people, but that’s what’s so cool about it, and it’s a lot of fun to think about wrestling again.”

Matt Cardona formerly known as Zack Ryder was one of the stars released by WWE this past April as part of the coronavirus budget cuts.

He made his AEW debut during the July 29th episode of Dynamite and went on to wrestle in an 8 men tag team match at All Out in September. Though his short term contract with AEW expired at All Out and Cardona hasn’t made any appearances for the promotion since.

SourceWrestlingInc

