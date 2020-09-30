Matt Cardona No Longer With AEW After Fulfilling Limited-Date Agreement

Matt Cardona says he is no longer under contract with All Elite Wrestling. The wrestler best known as Zack Ryder appeared on the Pro Wrestling Junkies show this week to discuss his brief run with company.

Cardona was released from WWE back in April. He debuted for AEW on the July 29th episode of Dynamite. This came after the expiry of his 90-day non-compete clause. Cardona was working under a limited-appearance deal. He fulfilled the agreement after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view and is now a free agent once again.

- Advertisement -

Cardona told Pro Wresting Junkies that he is open to working with AEW again.

“That’s the place to be right now,” he said of AEW. “To be there even for a month, and do a couple of matches, was a lot of fun. It was great to just be out there and be myself again. Hopefully, we’ll do it again soon.”

Cardona says he’s love to wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling or work some independent dates. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously limited the amount of shows being held. He is looking ahead to when things settle down and he can get back to entertaining wrestling fans.



“It’s a weird situation and weird time in the world. I’d love to go to New Japan, or even go back and main event a few indie shows at my home promotions in New York.

When the world opens up, it’ll be the best time in wrestling. Fans and wrestlers will both be so excited and we’re gonna have some kickass shows.”

Matt Cardona hosts the Major Figures Wrestling Podcast along with childhood friend Brian Myers. WWE fans know Myers as Curt Hawkins. He currently wrestles for Impact, which could be an option for Cardona if things don’t work out with AEW.

You can listen to the full interview with Matt Cardona in the player embedded below: