Matt Cardona On His Plans After Expiry Of Current AEW Deal

Matt Cardona finally made his AEW debut after months of rumors during the July 29 episode of AEW Dynamite and he has since made his in ring debut for the company as well.

However, reports that have come out since then have revealed that the former WWE star has not signed a long term contract with the company and his current deal is only for five appearances.

Cardona talked about his status with AEW during his recent appearance on the Not About Wrestling show and when asked about his future plans, the former IC Champion said that he didn’t get into AEW just to get a new t-shirt:

“Yeah, so I only have a couple of dates signed, but I didn’t go there just to get a new t-shirt, you know? I’m there for the long haul. That’s the goal. That’s the plan. To show the world what I can do. To win some championships, have some fun and it’s a great environment there.”

Cardona continued by saying that the past couple of weeks at AEW were great and even though some people didn’t like his performance, he can’t wait to do more work with the company.

Matt Cardona formerly known as Zack Ryder was one of the stars who were released by WWE as part of their budget cuts in April earlier this year, ending his 15-year long stint with the promotion.