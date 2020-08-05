Matt Cardona Reflects On His AEW Dynamite Debut

One of All Elite Wrestling’s newest signings is Matt Cardona, formerly WWE Superstar Zack Ryder. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Cardona spoke about his recent debut in AEW after saving Cody during last week’s episode of Dynamite.

Cardona confessed he was nervous leading up to his debut. He recalled how he felt as though he was “walking in there like the new kid in school.” He shared how he was familiar with so many of the talent backstage through their work or social media. That being said, he “didn’t really know them.”

“It was weird introducing myself to these people who I know. Some people I watched wrestle for years, Cardona said. “Everyone was very welcoming and very inviting. They made me feel like I was there the whole time.”

Cardona then spoke about his continual love for pro wrestling. He explained how there had been times when it has “sucked and there was no light at the end of the tunnel.” He stressed that it’s during those times you “really have to love it.”

“It is so easy to love it when you are on TV every week and in a great spot. Who wouldn’t love that. You have to love it when you are sitting in catering. You have to love it when you are not booked. You have to love it when things aren’t going your way.”

Pointing to his Dynamite experience last week, Cardona explained how moments like that feel “so much better and sweeter” because of his previous frustrations.

Matt Cardona teams up with Cody tonight on AEW Dynamite. They face off against Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver.