Matt Cardona Responds To WWE’s Request For Wrestling Memorabilia

WWE has put out an official announcement asking fans with unique collections of “prized wrestling possessions” to get in contact. It didn’t take long for former WWE Superstar, and memorabilia collector, Matt Cardona to respond.

The official @WWEUniverse account shared the message, informing fans that WWE is on a “quest to find lost, but not forgotten wrestling memorabilia!”

It urged the WWE Universe to “unearth” their collections and contact them with a photo. It also requested information about the collection itself and their memorabilia. According to WWE, “the rarer the treasure, the better the story!”

At the time of writing, there is no indication of what these collections may be used for. With the WWE Network continually looking to create new content, there is a chance the collections could be featured on a new documentary series.

However, it’s worth noting that WWE and A&E are working on a series entitled “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures.” This series will feature Triple H and Stephanie McMahon as they go on the “ultimate hunt” to find rare, iconic, lost WWE memorabilia. The pair will be joined by collectors and a range of WWE Superstars and Legends on their journey across the United States.

Matt Cardona Responds To Memorabilia Request

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona soon responded to the call out. A toy collector of rare merchandise and memorabilia, Cardona hosts The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast alongside co-host Brian Myers. The two discuss wrestling figures and often share videos of themselves hunting for elusive wrestling collectibles.

His one-word answer was succinct and to the point given his release and obvious passion for toys: “Lol”.

Cardona was cut from WWE along with Myers earlier this year. WWE cited budget cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on business. He recently appeared in All Elite Wrestling, but has since fulfilled his limited-date agreement.