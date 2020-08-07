Friday, August 7, 2020

Matt Cardona Shares Which AEW Stars Have Grabbed His Attention

Matt Cardona has revealed which AEW talents have caught his attention.

By Steve Russell
Matt Cardona, formerly WWE Superstar Zack Ryder, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. During their conversation, Cardona shared who amongst AEW’s locker room has stood out to him and grabbed his attention. 

Cardona admitted that his answer is somewhat generic as he replied, “I’ll be honest. Like, there’s so many people. I would say everybody on the roster. I know it’s a generic answer, but if you want me to pick out a couple of guys, like, Darby Allin. Of course you look at this guy and you just see a star, you know?”

Cardona explained how there’s something undeniably “different” about Darby Allin. He pointed to the matches Allin has had and his willingness to do “unorthodox” things that help him stand out. 

Allin isn’t the only talent to have caught Cardona’s attention, however. 

“And somebody like Joey Janella – he’s crazy with that hardcore stuff that he does. I would love to get in there and do stuff like that because I’ve never really done it before and, you know, I feel like in AEW I can show a different side of me.”

Matt Cardona teamed up with Cody Rhodes on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. They successfully defeated Dark Order members, Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

ViaWrestling Inc.

