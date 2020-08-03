Matt Cordana Confirms AEW Contract Length, Talks Goals

Matt Cardona has opened up on his current AEW deal and his goals in the promotion.

We noted over the weekend that Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, is currently working on a five appearance deal with the company, according to Wrestling Inc.

- Advertisement -

Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda has since had the opportunity to speak with Cardona, who confirmed that it is a short deal.

However, he plans to stay in AEW for much longer and even has goals of becoming not only the AEW TNT Champion but also the AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

“Yes, so there’s a couple appearances, a few appearances right now, but listen…I’m not here for a little vacation,” Cardona said. “I’m here to win the TNT Title, the AEW Title, to get all those action figures! I’m here because I want to be here. You know what I’m saying? So we’ll get there. Just stayed tuned. Everybody just take a chill pill, and relax, and enjoy the show!”

The belief is that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion could end up signing a longer deal should he impress AEW executives.

Cardona will team with Cody to face John Silver and Alex Reynolds this Wednesday night on Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT.