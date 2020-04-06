Matt Hardy Comments On FireFly Fun House Match, Bray Wyatt Responds

Matt Hardy has commented on both the FireFly Fun House match and the Boneyard match.

One of the most talked-about matches of WrestleMania 36 was the FireFly Fun House match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt. Many have drawn comparisons between the cinematic elements of the FireFly Fun House match, the previous night’s Boneyard match, and the Broken Universe of Matt Hardy’s.

Hardy posted a congratulatory message on Twitter after the match aired. Posting a photo of himself with former tag team partner Bray Wyatt from a past WrestleMania, Hardy wrote, “Congratulations, my COMPEER.”

Fresh off his win over John Cena at WrestleMania, Bray Wyatt responded to Hardy with a series of black hearts.

??? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 6, 2020

Hardy also commented on fans reaching out to him regarding the Boneyard Match/FireFly Fun House/Broken Universe comparisons:

Thanks for all the really nice & kind words, guys & gals.. This is the strongest I’ve EVAH been put OVAH as a singles competitor on a #WrestleMania.



Ironically though, I compete on @AEWrestling now – Seeya Wednesday at 8pm on @AEWonTNT! pic.twitter.com/EnZLTzYz4V — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 6, 2020

Hardy also Tweeted about the Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36 night 1:

“My twitter feed exploded. Thanks for all the love, folks.. I’m truly honored. Cinematic matches 100% work with the right characters, scenario & fanbase – I envisioned them as a new branch of pro wrestling years ago. Much like TLC did, The #BROKEN Universe will leave its mark.”

John Cena’s Greatest Fears Felt Inside The FireFly Fun House

John Cena appeared in the FireFly Fun House only briefly before exiting through a door with a sign reading “Abandon all hope ye who exit here.” The line is originally from Dante’s Divine Comedy. It is meant to convey the entrance to hell.

The match then featured Cena going through various fears he’d had throughout his career. His rookie year on Smackdown when he was almost fired, a heel turn that never happened, and his match against Wyatt at WM30 were all featured during the match in addition to other periods of his career.