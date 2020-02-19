Matt Hardy Comments On RAW Angle, WWE Issues Injury Update

Matt Hardy has been attacked by Randy Orton two weeks straight on WWE RAW. With Hardy’s contract with WWE expected to expire shortly, one of these attacks is bound to be Hardy’s last segment in WWE, at least for quite some time.

Hardy took to Twitter to comment on the angle from Monday:

Against Every Warning, with serious head/neck injuries, I showed up on #RAW to face & fight RKO.



I was brutally beaten & suffered multiple injuries. But I’m alive. I’m not sure what’s next. If this was my @WWE goodbye, I didn’t get what I deserved-But maybe I got what I needed. pic.twitter.com/Bzh1Ot4fcU — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 19, 2020

WWE has since offered a storyline injury update on Hardy.

https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that @MATTHARDYBRAND was discharged from the hospital and returned home earlier today.https://t.co/NyAmUGIahQ — WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2020

“After tweeting from a medical facility in the wake of a vicious attack he suffered at the hands of Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw, Matt Hardy was discharged and returned home earlier today, WWE.com has learned,” WWE’s report on Hardy reads.

Hardy has also been releasing several “Broken” themed videos on his YouTube channel as of late:

Randy Orton Attacks Hardy On RAW

Following Orton’s initial attack on Hardy last week, Hardy tweeted out a message that only read “Goodbye.” This led many to assume the angle was a way to write Hardy off the show since he will be leaving when his contract expires.

Hardy was then scheduled to face Orton in a No Holds Barred match on this week’s show. The match never took place, however, but Orton did attack Hardy again in the show’s opening segment.