Matt Hardy Comments On Sammy Guevara’s Chairshot From Last Week

Last week on Dynamite, Sammy Guevara chucked a chair at Matt Hardy. The end result was a deep laceration to the 45-year-old’s head. Hardy posted a video to Twitter recently to talk about the incident.

“You ever have those moments in life where it seems like time stands still?” Hardy asks to begin the video. “I had one of those last week, AEW Dynamite, when I got into a brawl with that little weirdo bitch Sammy Guevara.”

Hardy then continued to mention that the chair Sammy hit him with was not the usual kind seen in pro-wrestling.

“I was thinking ‘that’s no average steel chair, folding chair, that you see in pro wrestling. No, that’s 3 or 4 times heavier, heavy-ass industrial-grade chair, that’s what is flying at my face.’”

The chairshot was referenced this week on Being the Elite as well. Hardy said he felt fine but then switched between several of his many personas in short succession.

“Sammy, that literally could have killed me,” Hardy continued. “Congratulations, you are going to go down in pro-wrestling history as the guy who threw the most dangerous, reckless, vicious chairshot in history.”

Hardy then promised to get revenge on Guevara.

“It’s my mission to rid you from this business because you don’t deserve to be in the same industry I’m in,” Hardy said to Guevara.

Hardy’s comments can be heard in the Tweet below: