Matt Hardy Comments On What WWE Had Planned For Him If He Re-Signed

Matt Hardy recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet and mentioned what he feels WWE would have done with him had he re-signed with the company. The 45-year-old’s last stint with WWE lasted from 2017 until March of this year. Hardy says that had he re-signed with WWE, the company wanted him to move into more of a coaching role.

“Vince and WWE, they already had it in their mind,” Hardy said. “In Vince’s mind, he was ready to move me on from being a talent into working backstage. Being a producer, helping give back and teach other guys behind the scenes. And I’m very happy to do that but a little later on.”

“These last few years that I have to do this physically, I want to do it to the highest level that I can.”

Hardy continued to say that WWE did offer him other roles during negotiations but Hardy figured they had made up their mind about him.

“Even though they offered to do other things after I expressed that was my concern, I know in my head they had already made up their mind how they see me as. So I just knew I needed to go somewhere else.”

Hardy now gets to perform and give back to younger talent in AEW. He has been working with the young team of Private Party so far in the promotion.

“On top of still being able to perform and still do what I want to do in my last few years, I also still get to help back and help young talent as well.”

Hardy’s comments can be heard in the player below: