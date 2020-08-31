Monday, August 31, 2020

Matt Hardy Comments On What WWE Had Planned For Him If He Re-Signed

Matt Hardy recently spoke about what he would be doing if he re-signed with WWE.

By Ian Carey
Broken Matt Hardy
Broken Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet and mentioned what he feels WWE would have done with him had he re-signed with the company. The 45-year-old’s last stint with WWE lasted from 2017 until March of this year. Hardy says that had he re-signed with WWE, the company wanted him to move into more of a coaching role.

“Vince and WWE, they already had it in their mind,” Hardy said. “In Vince’s mind, he was ready to move me on from being a talent into working backstage. Being a producer, helping give back and teach other guys behind the scenes. And I’m very happy to do that but a little later on.”

- Advertisement -

“These last few years that I have to do this physically, I want to do it to the highest level that I can.”

Hardy continued to say that WWE did offer him other roles during negotiations but Hardy figured they had made up their mind about him.

“Even though they offered to do other things after I expressed that was my concern, I know in my head they had already made up their mind how they see me as. So I just knew I needed to go somewhere else.”

Hardy now gets to perform and give back to younger talent in AEW. He has been working with the young team of Private Party so far in the promotion.

“On top of still being able to perform and still do what I want to do in my last few years, I also still get to help back and help young talent as well.”

Hardy’s comments can be heard in the player below:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE Payback 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Wins Universal Title, Keith Lee vs. Orton

WWE Payback aired from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. The Fiend put his Universal Championship on the line against Braun Strowman...
Read more
WWE

Reason Why WWE Paired Roman Reigns With Paul Heyman

One of the bigger pieces of news to come out this week was the pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. 
Read more
AEW

Kenny Omega Comments On WWE Thunderdome Appearance

Kenny Omega, or at the very least an image of him, was visible inside WWE's Thunderdome Friday night on Smackdown.
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Comments On His Alliance With Paul Heyman

Nearly 24 hours after WWE showed that Paul Heyman had secured his latest client, Roman Reigns commented on the pairing. 
Read more
WWE

Betting Odds For WWE Payback

The card for Sunday’s (August 30, 2020) WWE Payback pay-per-view event has been finalized, which means the final odds are out. 
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Matt Hardy Comments On What WWE Had Planned For Him If He Re-Signed

Matt Hardy recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet and mentioned what he feels WWE would have done with him had he re-signed...
Read more
Wrestling News

Kofi Kingston On Big E’s Singles Run, When He’ll Be Back In WWE

New Day member Kofi Kingston has opened up about being away from in-ring competition as he heals from an injury during on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Roman Reigns Reportedly Set For A Long Run As Universal Championship

Roman Reigns returned to in-ring competition during last night's Payback event, winning the WWE Universal Championship. He signed his contract late into...
Read more
Wrestling News

Braun Strowman Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts, How Vince McMahon Helped Him

Braun Strowman has opened up about struggling with suicidal thoughts in a new episode of WWE Chronicle. During the episode, Strowman recounted...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Hurt Business Reflects On Championship Victory, Promises Step Two Is Coming

Bobby Lashley walked away as the new WWE United States Champion following his Payback matchup with Apollo Crews. This win marks the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax On Coexisting As Champions

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have commented on their WWE Women's Tag Team victory following their bout on last night's Payback event.
Read more
Wrestling News

Braun Strowman On Why He Shaved His Head, Having To Get Permission

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has revealed the decision behind his shaved head and the process required before he was allowed...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW to Hold Tournament for IWGP Junior Tag Championships

On a press conference that took place today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships will be...
Read more
Results

WWE Payback 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Wins Universal Title, Keith Lee vs. Orton

WWE Payback aired from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. The Fiend put his Universal Championship on the line against Braun Strowman...
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Wins WWE Universal Title In Payback Headliner

Roman Reigns worked his first match in several months in the biggest contest featured on the Payback card.  “The...
Read more
WWE

Rey & Dominik Mysterio Get Revenge On Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy

Rey and Dominik Mysterio had the chance to get back at their arch-rivals, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy.  This...
Read more
WWE

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.  The unlikely tag team took on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC