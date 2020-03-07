Matt Hardy Confirms He’s In Talks With AEW, Reveals When He’ll Make His Decision

Matt Hardy opened up on his future in the pro wrestling business during an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

Earlier this week, the longtime pro wrestler announced via YouTube that he would indeed not re-sign with WWE. Instead, he would hit the free-agent market.

For months now, there has been speculation that he could be headed to AEW. However, Hardy is keeping his options open.

“My goal is to legitimately surprise people and draw emotion from them. I always want to entertain the audience and keep them guessing. I’ll make a decision within the next 30 days, and it could be by next week.

It all depends on how everything comes together. I am speaking with AEW, and I am very close with the Young Bucks.”

Hardy noted that they’ve been great friends for a long time. He stated The Young Bucks understand this business and know how to break the fourth wall and have fun with all of this as he seems them as special.

This was a reference from The Young Bucks appearing in a recent video on his YouTube channel.

“I’ve also spoken with Impact and I spoke with the NWA. I had great conversations just this week with Triple H about NXT. I’m not sure where I’m going to go.”

Hardy said that from a character perspective, he wants to go to an Arcadia as that’s where he can take the second coming of ‘Broken Matt’ and build upon it. He thinks he needs a canvas where he can paint and collaborate.

