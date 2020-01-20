Matt Hardy Continues To Claim He Is In Limbo

Matt Hardy has been active on YouTube over the last few months. He had been posting a series of “Free the Delete” videos but over the last week, his YouTube channel has begun to express the idea that Hardy is in some type of limbo.

Hardy released the following video recently:

“I’m Matt Hardy and I’m in limbo,” he begins the video with. “I was once broken, then woken, now I’m not quite sure what I am.”

Hardy continues to speculate that maybe he is supposed to be “Jokin” Matt Hardy after he fails to impress his children with his Dad jokes.

Matt Hardy Expected To Leave WWE In March

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hardy is expected to leave WWE in March when his contract is up in the spring. Also according to the report, Hardy has been speculated to be the leader of the Dark Order in AEW.

“Matt Hardy is expected to leave WWE in March,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

“Hardy is the leading speculated name for the leader of the Dark Order since they just started teasing a leader and Hardy just started putting out the videos,” Meltzer continued.