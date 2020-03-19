Matt Hardy Debuts On AEW Dynamite, Aligns With The Elite

It’s official, Matt Hardy is All Elite.

Hardy made an appearance on their weekly television show, Dynamite, on Wednesday after the main event that saw The Inner Circle beat The Elite in a six-man tag team match.

This has been speculated for quite some time. Matt Jackson noted that someone owed him a favor, which led to Hardy being shown in the crowd. With Nick Jackson being at home to be with his family, Hardy will join The Elite to take on The Inner Circle next week in the Blood & Guts Match.

Matt Hardy already has two new t-shirts available at ShopAEW.com.

You can watch Matt Hardy’s AEW debut below:

Matt Hardy’s Road to AEW

On March 2nd, it was teased during the latest episode of Being The Elite that Hardy could be going to AEW. The episode featured Matt Jackson getting a call from a 910 area code. This is the code for North Carolina, which is where Hardy lives.

Fast forward to the tenth episode of Free The Delete, The Young Bucks drove to Hardy’s house with Hardy stating that he knew they would come. They later helped bury Hardy.

Hardy’s contract with WWE expired on March 1st, which is when he became a free agent. It was reported before he hit the market that the major hurdle between the two sides is how he would be used going forward, not money. Thus, the reason why he hadn’t signed a new deal.

WWE has been throwing out big money offers to re-sign its talent to longer deals than in previous years with most current deals seeing a star stay under contract for five years.