Matt Hardy Details The Damage He Suffered From Recent Chair Shot Incident

All Elite Wrestling’s Matt Hardy has reflected on the damage Sammy Guevara’s errant chair shot caused during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Guevara would accidentally hit Hardy with a chair, causing Hardy to require 13 stitches after being busted open. Looking back on the incident, Hardy revealed how he still suffers from numbness, soreness, and headaches. He recalled how he suffered from severe headaches in the days following the impact:

“I was really lucky I wasn’t concussed badly,” Hardy admitted. “I was able to hit the chair a little bit and slowed it down. If I wasn’t able to slow it down, I’m sure it would have knocked me completely unconscious. But even knocking it down and slowing it down, it still split me open.”

Hardy highlighted how he needed 13 stitches. He revealed how the chair shot also did some damage to the back of his neck and caused whiplash that he still suffers from alongside the stiffness and headaches.

Matt Hardy added how he was given a few weeks off to recover and is now “back and ready to go again.” In the fallout of the chair shot, Hardy faced off against Guevara in a tables match in the main event of the 8/27 episode of Dynamite. Hardy lost the match to Guevara after the Inner Circle member was able to successfully drive him through a table.