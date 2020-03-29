Matt Hardy Explains How He “Teleported” On Dynamite

Matt Hardy’s vessel is currently being used by Damascus, a 3000-year-old being that is able to sense the “essences” of others inside Daily’s Place even when no fans are allowed in attendance (Jericho recently banned fans from attending live AEW events…). During Hardy and Jericho’s face-to-face segment last week, Hardy appeared to teleport to different places in the empty arena.

Hardy has recently offered up an explanation for how his character appeared to teleport but did so without breaking the rules of physics and reality.

It appears that Vanguard 1, Hardy’s drone, projected images of Hardy all over the arena to confuse Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho On Segment With Matt Hardy

Jericho recently took to his Facebook account and published a live stream with his thoughts on the angle. Jericho continued to say that some pre-recorded parts had to be filmed over on Wednesday as he wasn’t happy with how they originally came out. They then had to wait for the sun to go down to film the segments again. Jericho then went on to answer questions from fans during the stream.