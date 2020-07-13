Matt Hardy Expresses Concerns Over Jeff Hardy’s Current WWE Storyline

All Elite Wrestling's Matt Hardy has revealed he has concerns over how WWE is currently using Jeff Hardy's past real-life problems for a storyline.

The two have been feuding for weeks, with a heavy focus of the narrative being put on Jeff Hardy’s past real-life substance abuse issues. It’s something Matt Hardy believes could be adding “unneeded pressure” on his brother.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Matt Hardy stressed how AEW has allowed him to “brand his persona.”

I’m very happy with how AEW has let me brand my persona. Allowing me to help younger talent on & off screen, while also respectfully celebrating my legacy & contributions to the industry. I have those same concerns about the unneeded pressure on my brother. — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 12, 2020

He explained how this freedom has seen him help out younger talent both on-screen and backstage. Matt Hardy noted how AEW has celebrated his legacy and contributions to the pro wrestling industry.

It was argued how Matt is being celebrated for his impact on the industry in AEW, whereas Jeff is being presented as a “junkie.”

It was then asked, “What if he relapsed?” These concerns are clearly shared by Matt Hardy, who acknowledged he has the same worries for Jeff.

Having lost to Sheamus at WWE Backlash, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus are scheduled to face each other once more. They will clash in a Bar Fight. The match takes place at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, which airs on July 19 on the WWE Network.