Matt Hardy Vows To Delete Sammy Guevara At AEW Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling presents AEW Full Gear this Saturday night on pay-per-view. One of the most anticipated matches will see Matt Hardy square off against Sammy Guevara in the first-ever Elite Deletion match. It will be the latest cinematic match influenced by Matt Hardy’s ‘broken universe.’

With just one more edition of AEW Dynamite before Elite Deletion, Matt Hardy utilized social media to hype the encounter. Hardy vows to cleans Sammy Guevara’s ‘contaminated vessel’ in the Lake of Reincarnation before DELETING him.

As seen below, Matt Hardy used a clip of his war against Bray Wyatt to demonstrate the magnitude of what Guevara is facing.

At The #EliteDELETION, I must cleanse the CONTAMINATED VESSEL of @sammyguevara at The Lake of Reincarnation, as I have done with others in the past. This version of Samuel must be DELETED. #TheEND #TheFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/3J8qQQnoNR — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 1, 2020

Hardy also posted a message on Instagram and set high expectations for Elite Deletion. Hardy boasted that he is confident that, “it will be remembered for eternity.”

