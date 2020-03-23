Matt Hardy May Have Stayed With WWE If Triple H Was “Solely In Power”

All Elite Wrestling's Matt Hardy has shared how if Triple H were "solely in power" in WWE, he may have made a different decision based on creative freedoms.

One of All Elite Wrestling’s newest signings is former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy. Hardy made his debut for the promotion during last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. During an interview with Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Hardy shared how his decision may have been different if Triple H had been solely in charge at WWE.

“I’ll just go my own way, and even days after I left, I talked to Triple H,” Hardy said. “It’s just like he was cool, and I feel like if Triple H would have been the guy that was solely in power, I would have probably had a much better opportunity of kind of getting to do what I wanted creatively, but it is what it is.”

Matt Hardy & The Elite

Matt Hardy ultimately left WWE due to his desire for more creative freedoms, something WWE wasn’t giving him. He aligned himself with Elite members Kenny Omega, Cody, Hangman Page and Matt Jackson. Matt Hardy will join them as their fifth man in an upcoming Blood & Guts matchup against Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle members.

That match, originally to take place on the next episode of Dynamite, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, especially as it pertains to the number of people gathered together at any one time.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.