Matt Hardy Reacts To Boneyard Match, Broken Universe Comparisons

Matt Hardy reacted to the Undertaker vs AJ Styles Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

On the first night of WrestleMania 36, the show was closed by a Boneyard Match between the Undertaker and AJ Styles. The match resembled an action/horror movie more than it did a traditional wrestling match.

The Boneyard Match has drawn comparisons to Matt Hardy’s Broken Universe’s cinematic elements. Hardy responded to fans making comparisons online by saying he always envisioned such matches becoming a genre of pro-wrestling.

Hardy posted the following to his social media channels:

My twitter feed exploded.



Thanks for all the love, folks.. I’m truly honored. Cinematic matches 100% work with the right characters, scenario & fanbase – I envisioned them as a new branch of pro wrestling years ago.



Much like TLC did, The #BROKEN Universe will leave its mark. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 5, 2020

More Boneyard Match Reactions

Undertaker’s vs AJ Styles has drawn many reactions online from fans and wrestling personalities.

Mick Foley wants to be in the next Boneyard Match:

Stephanie McMahon thanked everyone involved in WrestleMania but gave special mention to those involved in the Boneyard Match:

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was impressed:

This boneyard match is the best thing I’ve seen on television in a real long time. #WrestleMania Kane has to be coming for the save — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 5, 2020

Shotzi Blackheart issued up the following:

I wish every mania match this year was a boneyard match! #Wrestlemania36 — Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) April 5, 2020

Xavier Woods once visited the Wyatt Family Compound in a cinematic match. He noted on Twitter that he likes this style of wrestling.

Ok. Boneyard match. Cinematic style? HELL YES. Let’s go. I’m in. — Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 5, 2020

Woods moved on to other topics, however:

Finally beat @DOOM and now my body hurts so im going to bed. Have sweet dreams about the boneyard…. — Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 5, 2020

Night 2 of WrestleMania will air tonight on the WWE Network beginning at 7 PM est (Kickoff show begins at 6 PM). John Cena vs Bray Wyatt in a FireFly Fun House match could potentially be a similarly styled match.