Matt Hardy Reacts To Boneyard Match, Broken Universe Comparisons

On the first night of WrestleMania 36, the show was closed by a Boneyard Match between the Undertaker and AJ Styles. The match resembled an action/horror movie more than it did a traditional wrestling match.
The Boneyard Match has drawn comparisons to Matt Hardy’s Broken Universe’s cinematic elements. Hardy responded to fans making comparisons online by saying he always envisioned such matches becoming a genre of pro-wrestling.
Hardy posted the following to his social media channels:
More Boneyard Match Reactions
Undertaker’s vs AJ Styles has drawn many reactions online from fans and wrestling personalities.
Mick Foley wants to be in the next Boneyard Match:
Stephanie McMahon thanked everyone involved in WrestleMania but gave special mention to those involved in the Boneyard Match:
Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was impressed:
Shotzi Blackheart issued up the following:
Xavier Woods once visited the Wyatt Family Compound in a cinematic match. He noted on Twitter that he likes this style of wrestling.
Woods moved on to other topics, however:
Night 2 of WrestleMania will air tonight on the WWE Network beginning at 7 PM est (Kickoff show begins at 6 PM). John Cena vs Bray Wyatt in a FireFly Fun House match could potentially be a similarly styled match.