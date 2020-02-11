Matt Hardy Says Goodbye Following RAW

Matt Hardy came out to confront Randy Orton on RAW last night regarding his attack on Edge. Orton then attacked him as well and may have seemingly provided a storyline explanation for Hardy’s pending departure from WWE.

Hardy posted the following to Twitter after RAW last night:

Hardy also Tweeted out a link to the latest installment in his “Free the Delete” YouTube series:

Matt Hardy In Limbo?

Hardy’s contract is up next month and it is being heavily speculated that he is on his way out of the company.

“Matt Hardy is expected to leave WWE in March,” wrote Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report would continue to speculate that Hardy is the leading candidate to play the exalted one in AEW’s Dark Order angle.

“Hardy is the leading speculated name for the leader of the Dark Order since they just started teasing a leader and Hardy just started putting out the videos,” Meltzer continued.

According to a report from PW Insider last month, the reason Hardy has not re-signed with WWE is due to concerns over how he would be used in the company.