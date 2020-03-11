Matt Hardy Says “Today Is The Day”

With speculation that Matt Hardy could be AEW bound running rampant, the free agent teased that we could find out more about his future soon..
Hardy and the Young Bucks have been building a story via YouTube as of late. With Dynamite set to air tonight, Hardy is teasing that “Today is the Day.”
He followed that Tweet up to state that a special episode of #FreetheDelete will be available later today:
Reby Hardy posted this outtake of young King Maxell flubbing a line during a recent filming as well:
Matt Hardy’s Free Agency
Hardy recently spoke to SI.com about his free agency. He mentioned that he has spoken with Impact, NWA, and NXT in addition to AEW.
“My goal is to legitimately surprise people and draw emotion from them. I always want to entertain the audience and keep them guessing. I’ll make a decision within the next 30 days, and it could be by next week. It all depends on how everything comes together,” Matt would say. “I am speaking with AEW, and I am very close with the Young Bucks. We’ve been great friends for a long time. They understand this business and know how to break the fourth wall and have fun with all of this. They really are special. I’ve also spoken with IMPACT and I spoke with the NWA. I had great conversations just this week with Triple H about NXT.”
Hardy’s time in Impact Wrestling came to a bit of tumultuous end but he has since offered much praise to the promotion. He seems to be into the angle with ICU:
Hardy also recently took the time to compliment the team of Jurassic Express, who wrestled last night on AEW Dark:
MJF was not impressed: