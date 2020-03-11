Matt Hardy Says “Today Is The Day”

With speculation that Matt Hardy could be AEW bound running rampant, the free agent teased that we could find out more about his future soon..

Hardy and the Young Bucks have been building a story via YouTube as of late. With Dynamite set to air tonight, Hardy is teasing that “Today is the Day.”

Today is the day it ends.



Today is the day it begins. — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2020

He followed that Tweet up to state that a special episode of #FreetheDelete will be available later today:

In less than 2 hours, The #BucksOfYouth step onto The MAGICAL Hardy Compound.



Expect the UNEXPECTED.



The BRAND NEW #FreeTheDELETE Ep11 premieres TODAY at noon EST on https://t.co/822EmLZ8XZ ! pic.twitter.com/rYb4fAN36a — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2020

Reby Hardy posted this outtake of young King Maxell flubbing a line during a recent filming as well:

#FreeTheDELETE OUTTAKE:

King Maxel flubbing his lines & delivering a way funnier take than he probably realized ??



Watch the premiere of Episode 11 tomorrow at noon EST on @MATTHARDYBRAND channel:https://t.co/FviQT8EPpP pic.twitter.com/9IiXtDRQiQ — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 11, 2020

Matt Hardy’s Free Agency

Hardy recently spoke to SI.com about his free agency. He mentioned that he has spoken with Impact, NWA, and NXT in addition to AEW.

“My goal is to legitimately surprise people and draw emotion from them. I always want to entertain the audience and keep them guessing. I’ll make a decision within the next 30 days, and it could be by next week. It all depends on how everything comes together,” Matt would say. “I am speaking with AEW, and I am very close with the Young Bucks. We’ve been great friends for a long time. They understand this business and know how to break the fourth wall and have fun with all of this. They really are special. I’ve also spoken with IMPACT and I spoke with the NWA. I had great conversations just this week with Triple H about NXT.”

Hardy’s time in Impact Wrestling came to a bit of tumultuous end but he has since offered much praise to the promotion. He seems to be into the angle with ICU:

Just watching some @IMPACTWRESTLING on #IMPACTonAXSTV.. Making sure that @Vanguard1AAR HACKS you before you hack him, @RealityIsLost.



ICU2 https://t.co/8wqToZbgmR — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2020

Hardy also recently took the time to compliment the team of Jurassic Express, who wrestled last night on AEW Dark:

I enjoy The Jurassic Express as a team – Especially how different each member looks physically. #AEWDark — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 10, 2020

MJF was not impressed: