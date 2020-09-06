Matt Hardy Sent To Hospital After Scary Spot At AEW All Out

Matt Hardy took a trip to a local hospital after his match against Sammy Guevara.

The two stars worked a Broken Rules Match at Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. It started at the football stadium and with a spot where Hardy and Guevara took a bump off a forklift in the backstage area.

They were supposed to go through tables, but they overshot it and the back of Matt’s head hit the floor. It was pretty clear that something was wrong with Matt because he had trouble getting to his feet. The doctor came in and the match was waved off. However, moments later, the match was restarted.

They climbed up part of the stage structure so Matt could push him off where Sammy fell a few feet through a pad for the win.

Later in the show, Tony Schiavone announced that Matt is expected to be okay and Dr. Sampson cleared him to continue the match.

Hardy’s wife, Reby, took to her official Twitter account where she ripped the company for allowing the match to continue. She wrote the following:

“Let me be absolutely f**king clear. There is NOTHING entertaining about a concussion. Shame on everyone in that g**damn building.”

It was later reported by PWinsider.com that Hardy went to the hospital after the contest to be checked out. We’ll pass along any updates on Hardy as they come in.

