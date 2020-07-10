Matt Hardy Talks About His AEW Experience To Date, Current Gimmick

All Elite Wrestling's Matt Hardy has opened up about his experiences so far and has shared where he thinks his current gimmick may go.

Speaking with Sportskeeda, Hardy shared how he has been “thrilled” so far with his time in AEW. He added how he “honestly can’t say enough good things about it.”

Hardy explained how he wanted to pick up where the Broken Matt Hardy character should have been left off. This is what led to the creation of his Free The Delete show on YouTube. He noted how the show highlighted how a “new version” of Matt Hardy was heading to AEW.

Since his time in the promotion, Hardy has been embracing several different gimmicks and appearances that reference his career, often within the same segment or match. He explained that had always been his intention.

“Once I started, from the jump, my plan was to do different versions of my personas throughout time, as the ‘Multifarious’ Matt Hardy. Ultimately my goal is to lead that into something new, something to put that together into one entity, and have that be the next persona I really want to get over and run with.”

Matt Hardy has recently been accompanying and helping Private Party. He coached them from ringside during their AEW Tag Team Championship match on Wednesday night at Fyter Fest Night Two. Despite their best efforts, however, they were unable to wrest the championships from reigning champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.