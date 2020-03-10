Matt Hardy Talks About WWE Writing Off The Deleters Of Worlds

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has discussed why he feels WWE wrote his tag team with Bray Wyatt off of television. Joining Busted Open Radio, Hardy praised WWE and shared his gratitude. Despite this thankfulness, he noted how from a creative standpoint, they were “on different pages.”

“When I went there, they treated me great. I had great conversations with everyone there. But creatively, we were just on different pages,” Hardy explained. “Nothing against them, but it was time for me to go somewhere else and maximize and optimize my creativity. Especially, with what my role is going to be, if I want to be involved in a prominent role for the last 3-4 years that I have to do this That’s where we’re at.”

Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt

These attempts to optimize his creative extended to his time as a part of the Deleters of Worlds with Wyatt. According to Matt Hardy, the two Superstars would pitch several creative ideas about how they could be used. He believes that their thoughts, originality and insistence contributed to WWE writing them off RAW.

“In all honesty, I think the reason why Bray and I were pulled off of TV at that time, was because they were tired of us suggesting ideas about how we should use the Hardy Compound, and we shouldn’t be wrestling all the time,” he said. “I think that the whole scenario between myself and Bray could have been so much more if we could have gotten people to listen to our ideas.”

Matt Hardy has confirmed he is in talks with various promotions including AEW, NWA, ROH, and Impact Wrestling. He has yet to announce where he plans to join but has stated that it will be within the next 30 days.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.