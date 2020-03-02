Matt Hardy Teaser Featured In Being The Elite, His Response To WWE’s Statement

After months of speculation as to what Matt Hardy will do when his contract with WWE expires, he made his decision and now there’s a new AEW teaser.

Early Monday morning, the longtime pro wrestler announced via YouTube that he would indeed not re-sign with WWE. Instead, he would hit the free-agent market.

While there have been rumblings that he could return to WWE should a new deal get reached, there’s also been speculation that he could be headed to All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Hardy Teaser

This is something that was teased during the latest episode of Being The Elite. Near the end of the episode, Matt Jackson got a call from a 910 area code. This is the code for North Carolina, which is where Hardy lives.

The person on the phone asked him to go somewhere and Matt agreed to do so before hanging up. Matt told his brother, Nick, it looks like they aren’t going home quite yet, they gotta make a quick stop.

WWE also issued a statement on Hardy’s departure from the company:

Matt Hardy’s contract with WWE has expired.

A trailblazer throughout his 19-year WWE career, Matt and his brother Jeff pioneered the first tag team Ladder and TLC Matches in WWE, stealing the show at WrestleMania on several occasions. Matt, who competed in his first WWE match in 1994, captured nine tag team titles with Jeff, in addition to two other reigns with MVP and Bray Wyatt.

He is also a former ECW, United States, European, Cruiserweight and Hardcore champion, and he won the Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

But Matt is perhaps most revered for the uncanny connection he has cultivated with the WWE Universe over the years, even as his character has transformed. From a gravity-defying daredevil willing to take any and all risks to becoming one of the most eccentric personas ever seen as “Woken” Matt Hardy, all incarnations had one thing in common — the adoration of WWE fans.

WWE thanks Matt Hardy for his contributions to sports-entertainment and the WWE Universe and wishes him the best in his future endeavors

Hardy took to his official Twitter account where he gave his response to their statement:

I’m very grateful for all of the love & support I’ve received today.



Whatever it may be, let’s make the next chapter of this story absolutely EXHILARATING. — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 2, 2020

Matt Hardy Officially Announces He’s A Free Agent