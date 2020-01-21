Matt Hardy Teases WWE Departure After Raw Loss, Sylvain Grenier On WWE Return

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw Matt Hardy taking another singles loss and after the show, he made another cryptic tweet, teasing his departure from the company.

The Broken One lost to Erick Rowan in a match during the show and started trending on Twitter afterward. In response, he made the following tweet, indicating that his appearances on WWE TV are limited:

WOW! Thanks for all the love & support from around the world.



I’m trending #17 worldwide because of my @WWE slump & string of #RAW TV losses.



Hope you’re enjoying my #WWE TV appearances.. At this rate there won’t be many more. pic.twitter.com/2OoxiLdIEh — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 21, 2020

Matt Hardy’s contract is set to expire soon and reports suggest that the hurdle in him re-signing with the company is not his pay. You can check out a detailed report on it here.

Sylvain Grenier Comments On WWE Return

It was recently revealed that the former tag team champion Sylvain Grenier, who worked for WWE from 2001 to 2007 has returned to the company and he will be working as a producer backstage.

Grenier apparently started his stint with the company during last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He was present for this week’s episode of the show as well and was interviewed backstage after the event.

In the interview the former WWE wrestler discussed things like his return, Buddy Murphy’s potential and possibly wrestling again. You can check out his comments in the video below: