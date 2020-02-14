Matt Hardy To Wrestle Randy Orton On RAW

Matt Hardy is scheduled to be back on RAW next Monday.

While many had assumed Monday’s appearance on RAW might be Matt Hardy’s last, it has recently been announced that Hardy will face Randy Orton next week. Stemming from Orton’s attack on Hardy on this week’s RAW, Hardy and Orton will go one-on-one in a No Holds Barred match on Monday.

Following Hardy’s appearance on RAW this week, he posted the following to Twitter:

Matt Hardy Expected To Leave WWE

Hardy’s contract with WWE is up next month and he is expected to leave the company.

“Matt Hardy is expected to leave WWE in March,” wrote Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Hardy is the leading speculated name for the leader of the Dark Order since they just started teasing a leader and Hardy just started putting out the videos,” Meltzer continued.

Corey Graves spoke about Hardy on his podcast recently. Graves feels Hardy would make an excellent addition to the WWE creative team.

“We’ve seen what he is capable of on his own outside of WWE and within. I mean, the guy’s resume speaks for itself. It’s not like you’re hiring some guy off the street who went to theater school, this is Matt freakin’ Hardy.”