Matt Hardy Wants To Work Wrestle Kingdom, Cody Match Set For Dynamite

Could we see Matt Hardy in action at the Tokyo Dome early next year ?

Matt Hardy thinks the prospect of competing at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom event is WONDERFUL. Over the weekend, a fan asked Hardy on Twitter if there’s a chance we could see him compete ‘just once’ in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Broken Matt revealed that his AEW contract does in fact allow him to work for NJPW, similar to that of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Le Champion Chris Jericho.

My contract would allow that. Truth be told, I’d love the opportunity to perform on a NJPW WrestleKingdom show in some capacity. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 22, 2020

AEW Dynamite: Cody in Action

AEW has announced a new match for this coming week’s episode of Dynamite. The American Nightmare Cody will face Jimmy Havoc in singles action.

This show was originally supposed to feature the highly anticipated Blood and Guts double steel cage match between The Elite and the Inner Circle. However, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the match has been rescheduled. You can read Tony Khan’s full statement on the matter here.

In addition to Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will feature a face-to-face confrontation between “Broken” Matt Hardy and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho. These two have crossed paths before in WWE. They will soon clash at Blood and Guts, now that Hardy has been named as the final member of Team Elite.