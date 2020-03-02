Matt Hardy’s First Post-WWE Appearance, Coronavirus Hits WrestleMania Host City & More

Matt Hardy has been announced for this weekend’s The Big Event wrestling convention from Queens, New York. This marks Hardy’s first appearance since his WWE contract expired over the weekend. Other top stars set to appear include The Undertaker, Bret Hart and Braun Strowman. For more information, visit BigEventNY.com.

Two NXT stars have been spotted in New York City in advance of Monday’s WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. According to PWInsider, both Matt Riddle and Bianca Belair are in town and could be used as part of the build to WrestleMania.

Erik of The Viking Raiders missed two WWE live events over the weekend. After competing at the Saudi Arabia show last week, Erik was sent home to recover from an unknown illness. We wish him a speedy recovery.

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is rumored to be taking place from Dallas, Texas on Sunday, November 22nd. The news comes courtesy of insider Twitter account @Wrestlevotes.

Finally, Fox News Tampa Bay reports that two people in the area have tested “presumptive positive” for the deadly coronavirus. Tampa Bay, FL hosts WrestleMania 36 weekend in just a matter of weeks, so you can be sure WWE executives and local officials are monitoring the situation closely. According to the Department of Health, the overall threat to the public health from the virus is still “low.”