Matt Hardy’s Injury Spot On Dynamite Was Reportedly Unplanned

While AEW is not a company to shy away from brutal and hardcore spots in matches where they are necessary, there are many spots which aren’t planned by the company.

Cody Rhodes getting busted open with a chair shot to the head from Shawn Spears was one such infamous spot and latest reports reveal that this week’s episode of Dynamite featured another such moment.

The latest Dynamite episode saw Sammy Guevara brawling with Matt Hardy and the segment ended with the former throwing a chair at the wrestling veteran.

The Broken One ended up getting busted open due to the chair shot and according to reports from Mike Johnson of Pwinsider, Hardy’s bludgeoning was not pre-planned.

The former WWE star had to get 13 stitches to close the wounds but reports suggest that the former World Champion was fine after being treated by the medical staff.

Matt Hardy has been feuding with the Inner Circle since his arrival in AEW in March this year and Sammy Guevara has been a regular opponent for him.

During the Stadium Stampede match at Double Or Nothing, Santana and Ortiz dunked Hardy in a version of the Lake Of Reincarnation, allowing the former champion to shuffle between his multiple gimmicks at his will.