Friday, August 7, 2020

Matt Hardy’s Injury Spot On Dynamite Was Reportedly Unplanned

AEW didn't plan the display of blood on this week's Dynamite episode

By Anutosh Bajpai
Matt Hardy
Matt Hardy

While AEW is not a company to shy away from brutal and hardcore spots in matches where they are necessary, there are many spots which aren’t planned by the company.

Cody Rhodes getting busted open with a chair shot to the head from Shawn Spears was one such infamous spot and latest reports reveal that this week’s episode of Dynamite featured another such moment.

- Advertisement -

The latest Dynamite episode saw Sammy Guevara brawling with Matt Hardy and the segment ended with the former throwing a chair at the wrestling veteran.

The Broken One ended up getting busted open due to the chair shot and according to reports from Mike Johnson of Pwinsider, Hardy’s bludgeoning was not pre-planned.

The former WWE star had to get 13 stitches to close the wounds but reports suggest that the former World Champion was fine after being treated by the medical staff.

Matt Hardy has been feuding with the Inner Circle since his arrival in AEW in March this year and Sammy Guevara has been a regular opponent for him.

During the Stadium Stampede match at Double Or Nothing, Santana and Ortiz dunked Hardy in a version of the Lake Of Reincarnation, allowing the former champion to shuffle between his multiple gimmicks at his will.

Trending Articles

NXT

NXT Star Reportedly Seen As ‘The Next Big Thing’ By WWE Officials

WWE is always looking to figure out who might be their next big star and latest reports suggest that the company has...
Read more
Impact

AJ Styles Responds To Gallows & Anderson Wanting Him Back In Impact

AJ Styles has reacted to the recent news that former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows want to see him back...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (8/5): Pat McAfee Appears, Triple Threat, Ripley vs. Kai

The August 5, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Marty Jannetty Provides Further Details On Bizarre Killing Confession

A Facebook post by Marty Jannetty yesterday made the claim that he made someone disappear in 1973 when he was 13. TMZ...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (8/5): Moxley vs. Allin, Eric Bischoff Moderates Jericho-Cassidy Debate

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Jon Moxley put the AEW Championship on the line against Darby Allin. Chris Jericho...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Matt Hardy’s Injury Spot On Dynamite Was Reportedly Unplanned

While AEW is not a company to shy away from brutal and hardcore spots in matches where they are necessary, there are...
Read more
WWE

Kofi Kingston On People Not Considering The Rock As The First Black WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston's monumental WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 last year made him part of an elite line up of stars who...
Read more
WWE

Tyson Kidd’s Training Video Sparks Rumors About Potential In-Ring Return

We have seen miraculous returns of Daniel Bryan and Edge in the last few years and now a new video has sparked...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Tops 900,000 Viewers, NXT Also Up This Week

AEW Dynamite scored another decisive win over WWE NXT this week in total viewers and the key Adults 18-49 demographic. Courtesy of...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Challenge: “Let’s Do It”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson provides the voice for the character of Maui in Disney's Moana. In the film, he sings a song...
Read more
Wrestling News

Marty Jannetty Provides Further Details On Bizarre Killing Confession

A Facebook post by Marty Jannetty yesterday made the claim that he made someone disappear in 1973 when he was 13. TMZ...
Read more
Wrestling News

Chris Jericho’s New Metal Supergroup Covers Iron Maiden’s “Aces High” (Video)

Chris Jericho has formed a new rock band comprised of some of the most talented musicians around, The Wheelblocks.
Read more
AEW

MJF Talks AEW Needing “Different Flavors of Ice Cream”

AEW star MJF recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio show. The ‘Salt of The Earth’ appeared on the show to discuss his ongoing...
Read more
NXT

Triple H Challenges Pat McAfee To Wrestle Adam Cole At TakeOver XXX

Last night on NXT, Pat McAfee punted Adam Cole in the head, seemingly knocking the former NXT Champion out cold. Today, Triple...
Read more
Wrestling News

Lance Storm Says Inter-Gender Matches Should Stop

Lance Storm has been on Twitter today talking about inter-gender wrestling. Storm says that he has heard from many women who are...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley On Match Against Darby Allin, MJF’s Interference

Following the conclusion of last night's AEW Dynamite, the cameras kept rolling as the AEW World Champion was still in the ring....
Read more
NXT

Rhea Ripley On Potential Main Roster Call Up

Ever since Rhea Ripley dropped the NXT Women's Championship, people have been wondering if it's the start of the end of the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC