Matt Jackson Reveals Reason The Young Bucks Left Twitter

Many wrestlers have been leaving Twitter as of late. Some have said this is due to the frequent toxic messages they have received on the app. Matt Jackson recently posted to his Instagram stories a message of support for anyone who chooses to leave Twitter. He also noted the reason why he and his brother chose to do so.

“I applaud anyone who decides to take a break from social media. Especially the toxic world of Twitter specifically,” Matt Jackson wrote. “We logged off when threatening messages were sent to us regularly & finally the last straw came when google map images of our homes were being tweeted to us. It’s been a nice break for our mental health. If someone decides to sign off, good for them!”

Jackson’s comments may be in regard to Brandi Rhodes recently having deactivated her Twitter account. He also wrote a note on Instagram about this subject back in December when he and his brother left Twitter.

“My brother & I decided to leave Twitter permanently a few days ago. We realized it took precious time away from our families who’ve already sacrificed enough time as it is. Also, we’ve noticed how it seems to stifle our creativity. Lastly, after taking numerous breaks this past year from Twitter, we found it to be healing to our mental health, so getting off completely was the next step.”