Matt Riddle Guarantees He’ll Retire Brock Lesnar At NXT House Show (Video)

Matt Riddle has once again stated he plans on retiring Brock Lesnar. This time the Original Bro made such comments while performing on an NXT house show in Las Vegas.
“This is just the beginning,” Riddle said at the show. “12 years ago, it started and 12 years from now I’ll still be going and I guarantee you this Las Vegas, the Bro retires Brock Lesnar. And you know what? The Broserweights are NXT, DIY is NXT, and everybody in this building is NXT!”
Riddle had previously noted that the venue in Vegas was where he made his UFC debut 12 years ago.
Matt Riddle Wants Brock Lesnar
Following SummerSlam weekend, the official YouTube account of the WWE Performance Center published a video of Riddle saying he was going to get his match with Brock Lesnar.
“I really wanted to get my hands on Brock,” Riddle says in the video. “You know, I saw him throwing everybody around. I don’t care what he says or what anybody says, I don’t care if he wants the match or not. I’m going to get it. I don’t care, it’s not up to him.”
“I don’t like being told no, especially when I work as hard as I do.”