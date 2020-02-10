Matt Riddle Guarantees He’ll Retire Brock Lesnar At NXT House Show (Video)

Matt Riddle has once again stated he plans on retiring Brock Lesnar. This time the Original Bro made such comments while performing on an NXT house show in Las Vegas.

"I guarantee you this. The Bro RETIRES Brock Lesnar!"



Nothing is going to stop @SuperKingofBros from trying to get his match with The Beast ??



? @christoplack pic.twitter.com/tWMZlpDnls — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 9, 2020

“This is just the beginning,” Riddle said at the show. “12 years ago, it started and 12 years from now I’ll still be going and I guarantee you this Las Vegas, the Bro retires Brock Lesnar. And you know what? The Broserweights are NXT, DIY is NXT, and everybody in this building is NXT!”

Riddle had previously noted that the venue in Vegas was where he made his UFC debut 12 years ago.

12 years ago I had my first fight with the UFC and now 12 years later at the very same venue (THE PALMS) I wrestle for NXT in front of my friends and family, moments like this make me extremely proud because I never gave up on myself even when this seemed impossible #bro pic.twitter.com/my3yDwGJJp — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 8, 2020

Matt Riddle Wants Brock Lesnar

Following SummerSlam weekend, the official YouTube account of the WWE Performance Center published a video of Riddle saying he was going to get his match with Brock Lesnar.

“I really wanted to get my hands on Brock,” Riddle says in the video. “You know, I saw him throwing everybody around. I don’t care what he says or what anybody says, I don’t care if he wants the match or not. I’m going to get it. I don’t care, it’s not up to him.”

“I don’t like being told no, especially when I work as hard as I do.”