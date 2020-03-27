Matt Riddle On Goldberg Needing New WrestleMania Opponent, Date For Next WWE TV Taping

Matt Riddle On Goldberg Needing New WrestleMania Opponent

Matt Riddle gave his take on WWE Universal Champion Goldberg needing a new opponent at WrestleMania 36.

It’s been reported that Roman Reigns had decided not to work the match against the legendary pro wrestler at the show, which was taped on Wednesday and Thursday.

The reason for his decision was due to the concern over the coronavirus considering his battle with leukemia. WWE has yet to announce Reigns’ replacement.

Riddle took to Twitter where he wrote the following:

I’m here for you Willy G if you need anything, like a new opponent for Wrestlemania just let not your bro know ? #imnotyourbro #bro #stallion pic.twitter.com/Q2L4SrapKo — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) March 27, 2020

Date For Next WWE TV Taping

For those who are wondering, WWE has taped upcoming episodes of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown through April 6th, which would be the post-WrestleMania episode for RAW.

WWE plans to return for another set of tapings on Friday, April 10 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for the episode of SmackDown that night, which will be the post-WrestleMania 36 edition of the show.

The WWE 205 Live episode for that night will likely be taped as well. The belief is that WWE tape post-WrestleMania shows from this same venue.

It should be noted that for now, WWE will be allowed to tape episodes on that date despite Orange County, Florida making the “stay at home” order that went into effect on Thursday night to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.