Matt Riddle Recalls Wearing Flip Flops During First Meeting With Vince McMahon

Matt Riddle has reflected on his first meeting with his new boss.

The newest addition to the SmackDown roster did so when he was a guest on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show recently. During the chat, he discussed his position on not wearing boots or anything for that matter while wrestling inside of the squared circle.

Riddle told a story about wearing a full suit and flip flops for a meeting with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT months before WrestleMania 36 in April.

“Still wrestling barefoot,” Riddle said. “Before all of this I had a meeting with Vince months ago before Mania, and I went to his headquarters with a full suit and flip flops and he saw that and he saw that that’s my thing. I haven’t worn shoes in years. “I don’t think anybody wants to change me. I think they know what they’ve got and I bring something unique and original.”

The interview was done before allegations surfaced against Riddle. A woman accused Riddle of sexual assault, a charge which WWE says they are investigating. However, Riddle has stated that he’s not guilty of this accusation.

The former NXT star made his SmackDown debut on the June 19th episode of the show when he interrupted AJ Styles’ Intercontinental Title celebration in the opening segment.

This led to Riddle beating Styles in a non-title match.