Matt Riddle References Report On His Heat With Vince McMahon

Matt Riddle plays by his own set of rules

Matt Riddle got fans talking when he shared an interesting comment on social media.

It all went down when the WWE On FOX Twitter account hyped an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg on Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. This is where they asked fans who his next opponent should be.

The belief as of this writing is that Goldberg’s opponent at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view show on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium will be revealed.

This is when Riddle responded to the post by writing, “I’m not gonna do what sources are saying I’m not suppose to do. Or am I? What are sources saying?”

This comes after a report by Dave Meltzer that Riddle has heat with Vince McMahon for calling out top stars such as Goldberg and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on social media and other reasons.

Riddle has his next big match booked that’s not against Goldberg or Lesnar under the NXT banner.

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver: Portland event on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center and will air on the WWE Network.

At this show, Riddle teams up with Pete Dunne to challenge NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) for the straps.