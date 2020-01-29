Matt Riddle Says He’ll Get His Match With Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle says he's going to get his match with Brock Lesnar.

The official YouTube channel for the WWE Performance Center has published a video today teasing a possible encounter between Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar. Riddle has made frequent public comments regarding Lesnar and there have been reports the two had a verbal altercation backstage at the Royal Rumble.

“I really wanted to get my hands on Brock,” Riddle says in the video. “You know, I saw him throwing everybody around. I don’t care what he says or what anybody says, I don’t care if he wants the match or not. I’m going to get it. I don’t care, it’s not up to him.”

“I don’t like being told no, especially when I work as hard as I do.”

WWE posted the following video to the WWE PC YouTube channel:

“NXT Superstar Matt Riddle competed in the 2020 Royal Rumble this past weekend, and he made sure to express his interest in facing WWE Champion Brock Lesnar,” a description of the video reads on YouTube.

Matt Riddle Posts About 2020 Royal Rumble Experience

Riddle posted to social media to say his Royal Rumble appearance didn’t go as planned. He also mentioned his big match on NXT this week along with Pete Dunne against the Grizzled Young Veterans.

This is a pic from this years 2020 Royal Rumble, as you can tell by my face everything went according to plan #sarcasm #bro pic.twitter.com/k8wuCZSIDF — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 28, 2020