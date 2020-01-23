Matt Riddle Teases Showdown With Brock Lesnar At Royal Rumble

WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle got fans talking over a recent post on his official Twitter account.

This post has fans speculating on a possible Royal Rumble Match appearance. It has also led to some fans having hope that he could have a potential showdown with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Riddle has previously talked about his desire to share the squared circle with “The Beast” in the past.

In the post, Riddle shared an older photo of a backstage sign showing directions to Lesnar’s locker room. He wrote in the caption,

“All I’m gonna say is watch WWE this week, [poop emoji] is about to get wild #stallion #ob #originalbro #kingofbros #splx #nxt #royalrumble2020.”

WWE has yet to confirm whether NXT will have any involvement in the Men’s and/or Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Competitors thus far confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match include the following:

Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, Big E

CM Punk Explains Why Keith Lee “Should” Win The Royal Rumble