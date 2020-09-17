Matt Riddle’s Legal Team Files Civil Suit Against His Accuser

Matt Riddle’s legal team recently withdrew a cyberstalking injunction against a woman who accused him of sexual assault. Riddle’s lawyer released a statement today stating that his client has elected to file a civil suit for defamation against his accuser.

Riddle’s lawyer’s statement is below:

“On July 13, 2020, our client Matthew Riddle only sought a cyberstalking injunction against Samantha Tavel. The Court set it for hearing as they found probable cause for the matter to be heard. It was represented to our client and our firm that Ms Tavel had moved on with her life and our client would no longer need to continue with the cyberstalking inunction. Our client then dismissed the cyberstalking injunction (without prejudice) which left all of his legal remedies open and allowed for closure.”

The statement continues to note that Riddle has filed a civil suit against his accuser for defamation.

“Today, our client has elected to file a civil suit against Ms Tavel for her continued false and defamatory statements that our client sexually assaulted her. No further statements will be made on social media at this time.”

Riddle currently performs in WWE on Smackdown. He made his main roster debut in June.

Matt Riddle Statement On Accusations

Riddle released a video statement on the accusations against him.

“Candy Cartwright, I never sexually assaulted you. The story about that van trip and the driver being asleep and me forcing you to do stuff and hop on whatever is a complete lie. It’s a fabricated story because you’re still mad. You know why you’re mad? Because yes, you’re right, we had an affair, you have plenty of evidence of that. You know what? I never denied it because it happened. Do I want to talk about it? Do I really want to share about it? No, it’s embarrassing because I feel like real piece of crap cheating on my wife and doing that and now having to talk about it publicly but I have to.”