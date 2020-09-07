Monday, September 7, 2020

Matt Sydal Comments On Botched Move During AEW Debut

Matt Sydal made his AEW debut at All Out.

By Ian Carey
Matt Sydal

Matt Sydal debuted for AEW during the Casino Battle Royale at All Out on Saturday. Shortly after being revealed as the wrestler who drew the “Joker” card for the match, Sydal slipped atop the top rope while attempting a shooting star press. Sydal is reportedly fine after the nasty looking fall. He took to Twitter recently to speak on what happened.

“Slipping was BONKERS! That was a first and hopefully a last. Thank you all for kind the messages and check in’s. I’m beyond honored to be a part of @AEWrestling’s All Out,” Sydal Tweeted.

Perhaps to make him feel better, Allie recalled a time when she got her foot caught between the ramp and the ring:

Matt Sydal Career Notes

Sydal wrestled as Evan Bourne in WWE from 2007 to 2014. During his time with the company, he won the tag team titles along with Kofi Kingston. He also won the Slammy Award for Best Finisher in 2008.

Sydal is also a former ROH Tag champ along with Christopher Daniels. For Impact, he’s a former X-Division and Grand Champion.

In NJPW, Sydal is a 2x former IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team champion along with Ricochet. He once won the the NEVER Openweight 6-man titles along with Ricochet and Satoshi Kojima as well.

