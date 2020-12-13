Mauro Ranallo Discusses If He’ll Make Pro Wrestling Return, AEW Possibility

Mauro Ranallo departed from WWE for a second time a few months ago, which was a decision that he made.

Ranallo is still busy by being a commentator in the combat sports world including calling boxing for Showtime. During an interview with POST Wrestling, he left the door open about possibly going to another wrestling promotion. With such a question, AEW is going to be brought up.

“I’m not interested in going back to that kind of rigorous schedule [with WWE]. I would love to call professional wrestling still, and I’m glad that there are many promotions.

I mean, AEW has been a win-win-win for them. Like the Monday Night Wars, I believe competition in every sense of the word should bring out the best in anyone. I’m just grateful there are that many more paying opportunities for the workers. So, never say never, John.”

Ranallo noted that he also wants to explore other options and gigs. He’s also enjoyed branching out as a performer and broadcaster in addition to being an advocate for mental health.

He noted that he loves calling combat sports and wants to continue to do historic and monumental things.