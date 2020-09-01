Monday, August 31, 2020

Mauro Ranallo Has Finished Up With WWE

By Andrew Ravens
Mauro Ranallo
The second WWE stint for Mauro Ranallo is over. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer was the first to report that NXT announcer is leaving WWE. 

Pwinsider.com reports that Ranallo has already finished up with the company. According to the report, he did so at some point over the last several weeks. There had been word going around WWE that he was leaving or already done with the company over the last week. 

Unlike the majority of the announcers who work for WWE, Ranallo was always an independent contractor. This is the reason why he was able to continue his announcing duties in other combat sports promotions. 

As time goes on, more details will continue to come out. As of this writing, Ranallo hasn’t given a public statement on the decision to leave the company. 

He wasn’t at last week’s NXT and or at TakeOver: XXX event nor did he work the NXT TV tapings from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. This taping included last week’s show as well as this Tuesday’s episode. 

At TakeOver, Corey Graves filled in for Ranallo while Wade Barrett replaced him at the last set of tapings. The reason for his absence was due to him needing to fly back to Canada to tend to a family issue.

It was reported on Monday that Barrett is in talks with WWE about a full-time return to the company. Whether that has anything to do with Ranallo’s departure remains to be seen. 

Mauro Ranallo Talks Pop Culture References and Tegan Nox Botch

