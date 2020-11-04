Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Maven Recalls Finding Out He Would Eliminate The Undertaker from the Royal Rumble

Maven eliminated the Undertaker from the 2002 Royal Rumble.

By Ian Carey
Maven Undertaker
Maven eliminates The Undertaker from the 2002 Royal Rumble

WWE is promoting 30 Days of the Deadman on the WWE Network at the moment. A new documentary “Meeting the Undertaker” premiered on the network Sunday night and features interviews with wrestlers about the first time they met the Undertaker.

Winner of the original Tough Enough, Maven, appeared recently on WWE the Bump. He spoke about not only meeting the Undertaker but finding out he would be eliminating him from the 2002 Royal Rumble.

“Are you f’n kidding me?”

- Advertisement -

“I got the call literally the day before,” Maven said.

“Tough Enough had just ended. I think I had been on programming probably a handful of times, maybe 2 or 3 times, I wrestled Taz a couple of times. I think I wrestled Booker on Smackdown once. And the day before they called and were like ‘You’re going to Atlanta’ which is where the Rumble was.”

“At that point, I’m not an idiot, I knew I would probably be in the Rumble but I knew I would probably come out, get a quick whatever pop Tough Enough was going to get, and then I would be thrown out and gotten rid of as soon as possible.”

Maven then spoke about the backstage meeting where he was told he would be eliminating Undertaker from the match.

“When I got there and they called me to the ring and it was Shane and Taker,” Maven continued. “They called me to the ring and at the time, I’m terrified. I’m the rookie, I’m young, I’m in my mid-20s and I’m standing there with Shane McMahon and with the Undertaker. Scared to death. And then he tells me ‘Maven, you’re going to come in and eliminate him’ and I thought he was completely joking.”

“Well then Taker turns, looks at me, and he says ‘Are you f’n kidding me? And at that point, I wanted to run, I wanted to just leave.”

Maven’s full story can be heard in the player below:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (11/2): Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre battled The Miz and John Morrison in a Handicap...
Read more
Wrestling News

News On Long-Term Plans For Roman Reigns & The Usos

The Usos might soon be adopting the same shirtless look alongside new theme music as they align with Roman Reigns' new SmackDown...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega On Wanting To Keep Her Marriage To Aleister Black A Secret, Triple H’s Reaction

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has opened up about her marriage to fellow WWE Superstar Aleister Black. She recently joined Lilian Garcia for...
Read more
WWE

Goldberg Talks Who Was ‘The Man’ In WCW

Former WWE Universal Champion and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the Talk’n Shop podcast with co-hosts Luke Gallows and...
Read more
WWE

Matt Riddle Spoke To Vince McMahon About Heat With Certain People In WWE

Matt Riddle was recently called up to the main roster after a successful run in NXT that included a tag title reign...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

CM Punk Trolls Chris Jericho Over Tweet About The Presidential Election

CM Punk decided to have some fun at the expense of Chris Jericho.  On Wednesday morning, Jericho sent out...
Read more
AEW

Scorpio Sky Pulled From AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Scorpio Sky has been pulled from a scheduled match.  On Wednesday evening, AEW announced via Twitter that Sky had...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Abandons Trademark Registration For “Cody Rhodes”

Cody Rhodes may have just scored a significant victory in the ongoing tug-of-war between him and WWE over various trademarks. WWE has...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 11/4:

AEW has released new top-5 rankings for each of its divisions ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. These will be the official...
Read more
Wrestling News

Maven Recalls Finding Out He Would Eliminate The Undertaker from the Royal Rumble

WWE is promoting 30 Days of the Deadman on the WWE Network at the moment. A new documentary "Meeting the Undertaker" premiered...
Read more
NXT

Rhea Ripley Talks Working With Triple H In NXT

Rhea Ripley was a big fan of Triple H's growing up. In a recent interview with Wide World of Sports, Ripley opened...
Read more
WWE

Matt Riddle Spoke To Vince McMahon About Heat With Certain People In WWE

Matt Riddle was recently called up to the main roster after a successful run in NXT that included a tag title reign...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 11/3: Detective Tommy Dreamer Investigates Last Week’s Shooting

Impact Wrestling is currently reeling from the attempted murder of John E Bravo on last week's episode. This week, Tommy Dreamer has...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC