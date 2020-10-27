Meiko Satomura Taking On New Role With WWE

Meiko Satomura will be joining the NXT UK brand according to a new article released by Tokyo Sports. The veteran wrestler will be taking on a player/coach type role. She will be winding her time down with the Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling promotion in Japan as a result.

She will be traveling to England next month to begin work with the UK brand. The promotion currently tapes their television episodes from the BT Sport Studios in London.

Meiko Satomura competed in the 1st Mae Young Classic tournament. The 40-year-old made it to the semi-finals before being eliminated in the semi-finals by Toni Storm.

Kairi Sane Working For WWE In Japan

Kairi Sane is also said to be working with WWE in some capacity despite having been written off of television earlier this year. At one point, the plan was for her to work in an ambassador role for a potential NXT Japan brand. Once the pandemic hit, talks of opening up a performance centre in the country halted, however.

Last week, Kairi Sane posted the following Tweet which implied she was working in a WWE Japan office:

Kairi also provided guest commentary for the Japanese-language broadcast of Hell in a Cell on Sunday: