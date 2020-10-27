Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Meiko Satomura Taking On New Role With WWE

Meiko Satomura has a new role with WWE.

By Ian Carey
Meiko Satomura

Meiko Satomura will be joining the NXT UK brand according to a new article released by Tokyo Sports. The veteran wrestler will be taking on a player/coach type role. She will be winding her time down with the Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling promotion in Japan as a result.

She will be traveling to England next month to begin work with the UK brand. The promotion currently tapes their television episodes from the BT Sport Studios in London.

- Advertisement -

Meiko Satomura competed in the 1st Mae Young Classic tournament. The 40-year-old made it to the semi-finals before being eliminated in the semi-finals by Toni Storm.

Kairi Sane Working For WWE In Japan

Kairi Sane is also said to be working with WWE in some capacity despite having been written off of television earlier this year. At one point, the plan was for her to work in an ambassador role for a potential NXT Japan brand. Once the pandemic hit, talks of opening up a performance centre in the country halted, however.

Last week, Kairi Sane posted the following Tweet which implied she was working in a WWE Japan office:

Kairi also provided guest commentary for the Japanese-language broadcast of Hell in a Cell on Sunday:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/26): Survivor Series Qualifiers, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Hell in...
Read more
WWE

Several Matches Announced For WWE Survivor Series

The card for next month's WWE Survivor Series is taking shape. Coming out of Monday's Raw, we have...
Read more
WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
WWE

Big E Talks Trying To Not Be a Brock Lesnar or Mark Henry in WWE

WWE Superstar Big E recently appeared on the WWE After The Bell w/Corey Graves podcast. The (former?) New Day member discussed a...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Blames Vince McMahon For WWE’s ‘Warped’ Culture

Former WWE/WCW/TNA writer and outspoken pro wrestling personality Vince Russo recently commented on an episode of Jim Ross' Grilling JR podcast.
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Stays Steady For Post-Hell In A Cell Edition (10/26)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.732 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
Wrestling News

Meiko Satomura Taking On New Role With WWE

Meiko Satomura will be joining the NXT UK brand according to a new article released by Tokyo Sports. The veteran wrestler will...
Read more
MLW

MLW Announces Partnership With IWA Puerto Rico

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has entered into another strategic partnership with an international promotion. This latest alliance is with IWA Puerto Rico....
Read more
WWE

Big E Talks Trying To Not Be a Brock Lesnar or Mark Henry in WWE

WWE Superstar Big E recently appeared on the WWE After The Bell w/Corey Graves podcast. The (former?) New Day member discussed a...
Read more
AEW

Jake Hager Says Jon Moxley Is A Natural For MMA

Inner Circle member Jake Hager thinks AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has what it takes to be a successful MMA fighter.
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee Reveals He Paid Ridge Holland To Attack Adam Cole

Pat McAfee closed out last week's episode of NXT by revealing his new alliance with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. McAfee recently...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Blames Vince McMahon For WWE’s ‘Warped’ Culture

Former WWE/WCW/TNA writer and outspoken pro wrestling personality Vince Russo recently commented on an episode of Jim Ross' Grilling JR podcast.
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/26): Survivor Series Qualifiers, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Hell in...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC