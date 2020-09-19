Melina Denies Reports She’s Signed With WWE

It was reported yesterday that Melina had signed with WWE and was due to return to the company soon. The initial report was made by PW Insider, but Melina is now denying that she’s on her way back to the company. She took to Facebook to release a statement on the matter.

“I AM NOT signed with the WWE. But that doesn’t mean it is not a possibility. My reason for this post is that it bothers me that these sites lie to fans. If I potentially get signed, don’t forgive them for lying to you,” Melina wrote.

“I lost my father last month, am I emotionally ready? I’m 41, am I physically capable? Is there a story available? Simply talking to the wwe makes my heart happy. I am grateful for my time with them. One day I’ll come home but when the time is right. So if it doesn’t happen now, Im sorry you thought I was returning. If it does happen… well these sites ruined a great surprise,” Melina continued.

Her full statement is below:

This makes my heart ache because I love my fans so much. I want you to realize that these sites that claim they know… Posted by Melina Perez- RealMelina.Com on Friday, September 18, 2020

Melina is a 5x champion in WWE. She won the WWE Women’s Championship 3 times and the Divas Championship twice. Before embarking on her own singles career, Melina was the manager of Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury as MNM.