Saturday, September 19, 2020

Melina Denies Reports She’s Signed With WWE

Melina is denying reports that she has signed with WWE.

By Ian Carey
Photo Credit: WWE.com

It was reported yesterday that Melina had signed with WWE and was due to return to the company soon. The initial report was made by PW Insider, but Melina is now denying that she’s on her way back to the company. She took to Facebook to release a statement on the matter.

“I AM NOT signed with the WWE. But that doesn’t mean it is not a possibility. My reason for this post is that it bothers me that these sites lie to fans. If I potentially get signed, don’t forgive them for lying to you,” Melina wrote.

- Advertisement -

“I lost my father last month, am I emotionally ready? I’m 41, am I physically capable? Is there a story available? Simply talking to the wwe makes my heart happy. I am grateful for my time with them. One day I’ll come home but when the time is right. So if it doesn’t happen now, Im sorry you thought I was returning. If it does happen… well these sites ruined a great surprise,” Melina continued.

Her full statement is below:

This makes my heart ache because I love my fans so much. I want you to realize that these sites that claim they know…

Posted by Melina Perez- RealMelina.Com on Friday, September 18, 2020

Melina is a 5x champion in WWE. She won the WWE Women’s Championship 3 times and the Divas Championship twice. Before embarking on her own singles career, Melina was the manager of Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury as MNM.

Trending Articles

WWE

Retribution Members Identified

Retribution has been wreaking havoc on WWE televisions for several weeks now. After various theories among fans about who...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/18): Samoan Street Fight, Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso faced King Corbin and Sheamus in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Melina Reportedly Returning To WWE Soon

Melina Perez, better known to wrestling fans as just Melina, is reportedly set to return to WWE this week. According to a...
Read more
WWE

Pete Dunne Has A New Role In WWE NXT UK

Along with being a full-time star for WWE, Pete Dunne has also got a new role in the company. 
Read more
WWE

Details On Storyline Direction For Paul Heyman & Roman Reigns

WWE got fans talking when they paired Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman together on television.  It didn’t take “The...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Rich Swann Talks Wale & Mark Henry Getting Him Into WWE

Rich Swann will be in the main event of Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory PPV next month. The former X-Division and WWE...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jon Moxley To Wrestle At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport PPV

AEW World Champion and IWGP United States Champion, Jon Moxley, has signed on to compete at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport PPV next month....
Read more
Wrestling News

Melina Denies Reports She’s Signed With WWE

It was reported yesterday that Melina had signed with WWE and was due to return to the company soon. The initial report...
Read more
WWE

Undertaker Reveals If He Ever Talked To Sting About A Potential Dream Match

Sting vs. The Undertaker is one of the biggest dream matches of the wrestling history which never took place despite both the...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 1

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription....
Read more
WWE

Ladder Match Set For WWE Clash Of Champions

Two new matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/18): Samoan Street Fight, Bayley Attacks Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso faced King Corbin and Sheamus in...
Read more
AEW

Latest On Will Hobbs Signing With AEW

AEW confirmed earlier this week that Will Hobbs had signed with the promotion.  This came after the indie wrestler...
Read more
WWE

The Rock Rips Off His Electric Home Gate Due To Power Outage (Photo)

The Rock had an interesting start to his day on Friday.  The former WWE Champion  is currently filming the...
Read more
WWE

Pete Dunne Has A New Role In WWE NXT UK

Along with being a full-time star for WWE, Pete Dunne has also got a new role in the company. 
Read more
WWE

Details On Storyline Direction For Paul Heyman & Roman Reigns

WWE got fans talking when they paired Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman together on television.  It didn’t take “The...
Read more
Wrestling News

Melina Reportedly Returning To WWE Soon

Melina Perez, better known to wrestling fans as just Melina, is reportedly set to return to WWE this week. According to a...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC