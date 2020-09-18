Friday, September 18, 2020

Melina Reportedly Returning To WWE Soon

Melina is reportedly returning to WWE in the near future.

By Ian Carey
Photo Credit: WWE.com

Melina Perez, better known to wrestling fans as just Melina, is reportedly set to return to WWE this week. According to a report from PW Insider, WWE and Melina have come to turns on a deal that will see her return to the company.

Melina was last involved with the National Wrestling Alliance. She was one of the top heels in the company’s women’s division on episodes of Powerrr up until the pandemic.

Melina is a former 5x women’s champion in WWE. She won the Divas title on 2 occasions and on 3 occasions she won the WWE Women’s title. In 2009, Melina achieved her highest ranking from Pro Wrestling Illustrated when she was ranked the #3 female performer in the world by the publication.

Melina appeared on the RAW Reunion show last summer. She spoke about the experience in an interview with POST Wrestling.

“Oh my, it was therapeutic. I needed that, because I needed closure, I needed closure, I needed to say goodbye to the people I needed to say goodbye to. I needed to talk to the people who we never said goodbye but we never said our feelings.”

Before embarking on her own singles career, Melina was one of the Ms in the tag-team MNM. Joey Mercury and Johnny Nitro (aka John Morrison) comprised the team. The tag-team are 3x former WWE tag team champions.

Melina Reportedly Returning To WWE Soon

